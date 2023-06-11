Search
Through a Trial of Tears: A Black Family’s Story of Generational Wealth

June 11, 2023

What a fun show! We are joined this week by Gloria Scoggins, author of Through a Trial of Tears: A Black Family’s Story of Generational Wealth, who shares what her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis taught her about entrepreneurism as a black woman. Later in the show we discuss 10 stomach symptoms you should never ignore.

tina@joyshouse.org 

https://joyshouse.org/programs/caregiver-support/caregiver-crossing/ 

Link to Through a Trail of Tears: A Black Family's Story of Generational Wealth