Timothy Egan, Author of “A Fever in the Heartland”

What was Indiana’s role in the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s? And how did a violent loser like D.C. Stephenson attain so much power? On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we interview Timothy Egan—author of the superb book “A Fever in the Heartland” which details in splendid prose exactly how Hoosiers made the 20th century version of the Klan a powerful force of political violence. Egan also tells the story of Marge Oberholtzer, her brutal attack at the hands of Stephenson, and how her courage exposed the Klan and its cruel misdeeds.

Timothy Eagan will be touring this week. To hear him in person, click here: https://indianahumanities.org/event/inconversation-with-timothy-egan-indianapolis/

