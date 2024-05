One in 50 children in the United States is allergic to peanuts, while 1 in 200 adults have the allergy, too. Peanut allergies have more than tripled over the past 20 years, and nobody really knows why.

But, there are several breakthroughs when it comes to helping people with these allergies stay safe – maybe even one day, be able to eat whatever they like without the fear of an allergic reaction.