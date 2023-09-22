Travel Agent preps Amber for Disney World, Part One

Disney is not like any other trip. There is SO much to think about it when getting ready for this magical adventure.

Amber Hankins here, and I’m taking my family to Disney World for the very first time in November!

On this Life. Style. Live! podcast episode, Magnified Cruise One Travel Agent Katie Awwad is helping me prepare, as she shares some "tips and tricks" to get the most out of my experience.

This is the Life. Style. Live! podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.