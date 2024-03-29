True crime play, ‘And I Will Follow,’ takes center stage at Phoenix Theatre

Calling all fans of history and true crime.

For the first time, the play, ‘And I Will Follow,’ will take center stage at the Phoenix Theatre in Indianapolis.

On this Life. Style. Live! podcast episode, we learn Joseph Werner, a veteran newspaper reporter from Chicago, investigates a harrowing crime where a former member of an Amish community confesses to the shocking murder of his wife and three children in a small town in Illinois during the early 1900s.

Director Tim Ocel and Actor Mark Goetzinger (Joseph Werner), tell us about this true story, the challenges of one actor playing multiple characters and what audience members can fully expect.

This is the Life. Style. Live! podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.