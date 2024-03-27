New!
True Crime takes the stage and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, March 29 through Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. This week: True Crime takes the stage and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
And I Will Follow by Bennett Ayres
Through April 07
749 N. Park Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Pinewood Derby
March 27 - April 08, 10:00am-7:00pm
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Glendale Branch Grand Opening
Saturday, March 30, 10:00am-4:40pm
Indianapolis Public Library Glendale Branch
6101 North Keystone Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals
March 30
125 South Pennsylvania St.
Indianapolis, IN
Easter Egg 5K
March 30, 11:00am
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Cirque Italia Water Circus
March 28 - March 31
1251 US-31 N
Greenwood, IN
Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC
March 30, 7:00pm
1001 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN