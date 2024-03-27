Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, March 29 through Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. This week: True Crime takes the stage and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

And I Will Follow by Bennett Ayres

Through April 07

Phoenix Theatre

749 N. Park Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Pinewood Derby

March 27 - April 08, 10:00am-7:00pm

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Glendale Branch Grand Opening

Saturday, March 30, 10:00am-4:40pm

Indianapolis Public Library Glendale Branch

6101 North Keystone Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals

March 30

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 South Pennsylvania St.

Indianapolis, IN

Easter Egg 5K

March 30, 11:00am

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Cirque Italia Water Circus

March 28 - March 31

Greenwood Park Mall

1251 US-31 N

Greenwood, IN

Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC

March 30, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

