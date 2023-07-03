Tudor Historians Owen Emmerson and Kate McCaffrey

The Tudors continue to fascinate history lovers around the globe. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast we discuss the legacy and impact of this delightful and dysfunctional royal family with historians Owen Emmerson and Kate McCaffrey. The Tudor period (1485 to 1603) changed the history of the world—and I hope you enjoy our lively and fun discussion.

