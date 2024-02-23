Understanding Hormone Replacement Therapies and Menopause, Part Two with Marie

In this second part of the 'Smoking Hot Flashes' podcast, Marie Hoag, a known expert in the field of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), shares her extensive knowledge on the subject. She briefly explains the four generations of HRT, emphasizing that each one has different clinical goals and outcomes. Marie elaborates about HRT's influence on body composition, fat burning, sugar cravings, and muscle tone. She further highlights that a well-balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are essential in complementing the effects of HRT. In addition, Hoag addresses questions about breast cancer survivors using HRT, managing menopausal symptoms in vasculitis cases, and knowing when to stop HRT. Lastly, Marie advocates for encouraging young women to understand HRT and their hormonal health at an early age.