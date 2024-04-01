Victoria Spartz, US House of Representative Candidate, District 5 Indiana

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz’ last minute decision to seek a third term took an already crowded Republican primary field by surprise. She tells WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garret Bergquist, that she is running because she feels she has unfinished business in Washington and none of the other candidates are likely to get things done that her constituents want. they talk about her decision to run and her stance on issues like immigration, abortion, and rivals attack ads over funding for Ukraine.