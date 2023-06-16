Virtual reality helping ICU patients recover from trauma

From heart attacks and strokes to COVID-19 and car accidents, more than 5 million people will be admitted into intensive care units across the country this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that’s about 1 in every 35 adults. The average stay is 3 days, but for seniors, that number grows to six days. Though doctors and nurses do everything they can, there’s little they can do about the trauma their patients experience after leaving a life-threatening situation. Now, researchers are using artificial intelligence and virtual reality systems to help people overcome their fears of the ICU.