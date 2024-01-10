New!
Ways you can give back on MLK Day plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, January 12 through Sunday, January 15, 2024. This week: Ways you can give back on MLK Day plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Fourth annual Freezefest
January 18 - January 20
The Mill
642 N Madison St.
Bloomington, IN
Dance Kaleidoscope Divas A-new
January 11 - January 14
Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts
610 W 46th St
Indianapolis, IN
Indy RV Expo
January 10 - January 14
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
JAMfest Cheer Super Nationals
January 13 – January 14
Indiana Convention Center
200 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Eclipse STEM Saturday
January 13, 10:00am-11:30am & 3:00pm-4:00pm
Wonderlab
308 W. 4th Street
Bloomington, IN
Harlem Globetrotters
January 14, 12:30pm & 5:30pm
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
125 South Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN
Seeds of Caring MLK Day of Service
January 15, 10-11:45a & 1:45-3:30p
Madam Walker Legacy Center
617 Indiana Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
42nd Annual MLK Day of Celebration
January 15, 12:00p
Madam Walker Legacy Center
617 Indiana Avenue
Indianapolis, IN