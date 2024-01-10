Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, January 12 through Sunday, January 15, 2024. This week: Ways you can give back on MLK Day plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Fourth annual Freezefest

January 18 - January 20

The Mill

642 N Madison St.

Bloomington, IN

Dance Kaleidoscope Divas A-new

January 11 - January 14

Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts

610 W 46th St

Indianapolis, IN

Indy RV Expo

January 10 - January 14

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 East 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

JAMfest Cheer Super Nationals

January 13 – January 14

Indiana Convention Center

200 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Eclipse STEM Saturday

January 13, 10:00am-11:30am & 3:00pm-4:00pm

Wonderlab

308 W. 4th Street

Bloomington, IN

Harlem Globetrotters

January 14, 12:30pm & 5:30pm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 South Pennsylvania Street

Indianapolis, IN

Seeds of Caring MLK Day of Service

January 15, 10-11:45a & 1:45-3:30p

Madam Walker Legacy Center

617 Indiana Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

42nd Annual MLK Day of Celebration

January 15, 12:00p

Madam Walker Legacy Center

617 Indiana Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

