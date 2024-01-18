Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, January 19 through Sunday, January 21, 2024. This week: We’re Bopping! plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Bop to the Top Stair Climb

January 20, 8:30am

OneAmerica Building

N. Illinois Street

Indianapolis, IN

She Thinks Big LIVE!

January 19, 8:00am-5:00pm

VisionLoft Events

235 E. North St.

Indianapolis, IN

Wee Wonders

Fridays through March 29, 11:00am-12:00pm

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Fourth Annual FreezeFest

January 18 - January 20

The Mill

642 N Madison St.

Bloomington, IN

New Year's Psychic Fair

January 20 -21, 12:00pm-8:00pm

Pyramid of Enlightenment

8117 E Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Swiftie Night Painting Party

January 20, 6:00pm-8:00pm

Upaint Pottery Studio

Noblesville, Plainfield, and Greenwood

Randy Ollis to Speak at Pleasant Valley Community Church

January 21, 10:30am-11:45am

Pleasant Valley Community Church

6994 NORTH 1000 WEST

Middletown, IN

Indy Fuel vs. Toledo Walleye

January 20, 7:00pm

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

1202 E. 38th St.

Indianapolis, IN

