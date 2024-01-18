New!
We’re Bopping! plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, January 19 through Sunday, January 21, 2024. This week: We’re Bopping! plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Bop to the Top Stair Climb
January 20, 8:30am
OneAmerica Building
N. Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN
She Thinks Big LIVE!
January 19, 8:00am-5:00pm
VisionLoft Events
235 E. North St.
Indianapolis, IN
Wee Wonders
Fridays through March 29, 11:00am-12:00pm
Newfields
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Fourth Annual FreezeFest
January 18 - January 20
The Mill
642 N Madison St.
Bloomington, IN
New Year's Psychic Fair
January 20 -21, 12:00pm-8:00pm
Pyramid of Enlightenment
8117 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Swiftie Night Painting Party
January 20, 6:00pm-8:00pm
Upaint Pottery Studio
Noblesville, Plainfield, and Greenwood
Randy Ollis to Speak at Pleasant Valley Community Church
January 21, 10:30am-11:45am
Pleasant Valley Community Church
6994 NORTH 1000 WEST
Middletown, IN
Indy Fuel vs. Toledo Walleye
January 20, 7:00pm
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1202 E. 38th St.
Indianapolis, IN