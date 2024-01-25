WHO NEEDS SERVICE DOGS FROM ICAN?

There are many people with ailments or disabilities who could benefit from a Service Dog trained to help when the need arises. Sean Diamond is the Vice President of ICAN, Indiana Canine Assistant Network, and we identify how a Service Dog can help a person deal with mental or physical issues. In particular, Sean talks about the VSD (Veteran Services Division) which he was instrumental in forming. No charge to Veterans who need a Service Dog!!! "Woof'-derful!!