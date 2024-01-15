Who was Jack the Ripper? With Richard Jones

Who was Jack the Ripper? Who were his victims? Why did he go uncaught in the heat of his murder spree and why does his identity remain an unsolved mystery more than one hundred years later? On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we discuss history’s most infamous serial killer with author Richard Jones, historian of 19th century England and expert on the Ripper murders.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.