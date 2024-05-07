Winner, Winner! Maddi Gordon earns her first Top Alcohol Funny Car Wally!

On this week's Women Take The Wheel, I am on location at IRP, catching up with past guest, Maddi Gordon. When we first talked to her a couple years ago, she was working on her Dad’s Top Alcohol Funny Car Driver. Now she is driving that race car – and doing a good job of it! This is kind of a unique podcast as we did our interview in two parts. Before eliminations, we talk about her journey into the seat of the family Funny Car. Then, we pick up the conversation three rounds later, with a very happy winner.