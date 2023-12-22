WISH-TV medical expert and former US Surgeon General lauds new sickle cell therapies

“I’m really excited about this!”With his first words in News 8 Daybreak’s “Morning Checkup,” WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams made clear his enthusiasm about two new gene therapies for sickle cell disease.

The FDA just approved the treatments for people with severe forms of the disease, offering them the possibility of improved symptoms and potentially a cure for the inherited blood disorder.

Dr. Adams estimates sickle cell impacts about 100,000 people in the United States, most of them Black.

When asked about possible downsides to the therapies, Adams agreed they are significant, but says the the pain of sickle cell will make it an easy choice for those who suffer.

For those in our community who have sickle cell trait or know they have the disease, Adams says to have a discussion with their doctor and to reach out to Indy-based Martin Center, Inc. for resources.