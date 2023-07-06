Women’s cycling group taking off with a tailwind

Drew catches up with the founder of IU Health Momentum Indy to hear how the first months of Divas has gone. The new-to-Indiana cycling and mentorship for women launched in April 2023. Its creation was the focus of Episode 40 "NEW CYCLING CLUB PEDALS EMPOWERMENT, INCLUSION." Member Chemen Neal also offers her experience and observations of Divas. She has called joining the group life-changing.

