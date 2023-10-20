New!
Episode 7 – Colts Wrap Up (10.15.23)
October 16, 2023The Brothers B talk about the dumpster fire that was the Colts v Jags, the impact of the Anthony Richardson injury time table, and yes, another mention of Taylor Swift....
Episode 6 – Colts Wrap Up Week 5 (10.8.23)
October 09, 2023Alex and Myles talk Colts Week 5 win, JT's return, and is Anthony Richardson Injury Prone?
Episode 5 – The Ramblings Continue (10.5.23)
October 06, 2023The B. Brothers with random talk. An emotional support animal turned away from an MLB playoff game? Are you sick of hearing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce yet? This...
Episode 4 – Colts Wrap Up Week 4 LA Rams
October 04, 2023Alex and Myles recap the Colts heartbreaking loss to the Rams. The Bros also talk Taylor Swift/Kelce....like everyone else.
Episode 3 – Colts Wrap Up Week 3 Baltimore Ravens
October 04, 2023Alex and Myles rap about a HUGE Colts win and ramble (as usual) about other stuff!
Episode 2 – Talk is Cheap
October 04, 2023Alex and Myles return for Episode 2. The Brothers, B. make a big announcement for the show, and talk "hanging out", outhouse hijinks, Old school Broad Ripple, and MUCH MORE!