Skip to content
WISHTV.com
Indianapolis
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Business
Crime Watch 8
Entertainment
I-Team 8
Indiana News
International
Local
National News
Politics
Traffic
Washington DC Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Watch: Indy Eleven face Louisville City
Top Stories
Firefighters call mulch, cigarettes, summer heat a ‘recipe for disaster’
Officials: Florida man robs Wendy’s after grilling burger
2nd annual Spark! Fishers draws crowd
Volunteers campaign to ‘Keep Ann Dancing’
Weather
8 Day Forecast
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Future Cast
Get Weather Text and Email Alerts
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Monthly Climate Data
Radar
Today’s Rainfall
Weather Blog
Wind Gusts
Sports
College Basketball
College Football
Colts
Cubs/White Sox Broadcast Schedule
Gr8 Golf Club
Indianapolis 500
Indy Eleven
Indiana Fever
NASCAR
Pacers
The Zone – High School Sports
The Zone Scoreboard
Indy Style
As Seen on Indy Style
Indy Style Recipes
Living Local
Top 8 Things You Need To Know
Locals Only
Community Calendar
Community Link
Contests
Gr8 Paper Push
I Love To Read
WISH Patrol
Station Info
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Email Alerts
Internships At WISH
MyINDY-TV 23
Tour WISH-TV Studios
Tuning Us In
Work For Us
TV Schedule
CW 8
MyINDY-TV 23 Schedule
Watch CW Shows
WISH-TV Schedule
More
Gas Prices
Obituaries
This Week’s Coupons
Watch Live
Search
Search
Search
Ball State University
Defense shines as Ball State beats Eastern Michigan, 61-43
Miami (Ohio) holds off Ball St. 69-66
Teague sparks surge; Ball St. holds off Loyola Chicago 75-69
Teague scores 21 as Ball State opens with 86-69 win
QB Duncan leads Western Kentucky’s 28-20 comeback at Ball State
More Ball State University Headlines
Ball State holds off Central Michigan for 82-76 victory
Ball State tops Eastern Michigan 72-62 for 9th straight win
BSU president gives $100K for Muncie Central grad scholarship
Ball State rallies from 19-point deficit, beats E Michigan
Ball State University closes in on $20.6M campaign projects
BSU ChirpFest issuing full refund for Chance the Rapper tickets after paying fake source
Indiana State needs overtime, beats Ball State 80-74
Ball State to start discussing search for new president
Ball State faculty tables no-confidence vote in trustees
Student arrested after ‘suspicious package’ found at Ball State
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK