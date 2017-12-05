Skip to content
Kokomo - Indiana
Kokomo tornado survivor urges others to have a plan for severe weather
People rethink safety, install safe rooms as tornado season nears
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after two separate Kokomo shootings
Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old from Kokomo last seen in Pendleton
Kokomo firefighter faces criminal charges involving teen nanny
More Kokomo - Indiana Headlines
10-year-old girl dies in hit-and-run in Kokomo; man arrested
Kokomo police seek help after court issues order for missing children
Indiana pie store owner’s actions save strawberry festival
20-year-old woman dies in Kokomo rollover crash
Kokomo boy sells lemonade to raise money for slain Deputy Jacob Pickett’s family
Kokomo man dies in shootout with police in Wabash County field
Kokomo comes together to help family in fatal house fire
60-year-old man dies in Kokomo house fire
Kokomo 1-year-old suffocates under folded SUV seat
Kokomo police seek man after allegedly beating, sexually assaulting woman
