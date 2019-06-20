Forecast

Mostly Cloudy

Indianapolis

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
72°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Anderson

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Bloomington

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Light Rain

Indianapolis/Executive

77°F Light Rain Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
70°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mccordsville

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Fair

Lafayette

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
69°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
1 mph NW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Muncie

83°F Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

