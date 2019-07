If you are having problems with closed captioning, please fill out the form below and a member of our engineering staff with get in touch with you.

WISH-TV

Phone: 317-874-0374

Fax: 317-874-0377

E-mail: caption@wishtv.com

WIIH-CA

Phone: 317-874-0375

Fax: 317-874-0378

E-mail: caption@wiihtv.com