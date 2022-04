Community

Ope! How to speak like a Hoosier

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Yeah, no, for sure.”

This week’s visit from Indianapolis Mom’s on Daybreak focuses on the way we talk.

“It’s a complete hobby of mine to sort of pick up and observe those different nuances and phrases and words,” said Gráinne McConnell, who grew up in Northern Ireland.

To see her “Foreigners Guide to Speaking Hoosier,” click here.