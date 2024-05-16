High-ranking Coast Guard official from Indiana removed for misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Coast Guard Reserve Master Chief Petty Officer Timothy Beard was permanently removed from his position Wednesday, following an investigation on misconduct allegations.

They relieved Beard, citing a “loss of confidence” in his judgement and ability to “fulfill his assigned duties”. In his role, he was the senior enlisted member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and advised leadership on personnel matters.

Beard is a native of Lawrenceburg, Ind., and he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1984. In 1998 he enlisted into the Coast Guard Reserve. He assumed the duties of the 8th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Reserve on May 19, 2022.

Officials said in a statement to Military.com, “Leaders must lead by example and uphold the highest standards.” “If unsatisfactory conduct is substantiated, the Coast Guard will take appropriate action, including removal from leadership positions, to ensure that those who violate our values are held accountable for their actions.”

This is the second relief of high-ranking official in the past month. On April 24, the Chaplain of the Coast Guard, Navy Capt. Daniel Mode was removed due to a loss of confidence in his ability to act upon being informed of sexual misconduct by a fellow chaplain.

According to Military.com, officials said that he failed to take action when he was made aware of sexual misconduct by another chaplain that had taken place before the chaplain joined the Navy.