Bolstering student-athlete mental wellness

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Brian Schroeder, CEO of Preventia and former Butler University student-athlete, teams up with Emma Evanko, now a campus ambassador at Preventia, to bring attention to the upcoming Student-Athlete Mental Wellness Summit.

Set to take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 29 at 8 PM, the summit aims to address mental well-being among student-athletes.

Despite being free of charge, participants are encouraged to register for the event through the Student-Athlete Mental Wellness Summit 2024 website (qualtrics.com).

Whether attending in-person or virtually, the public is invited to join this important discussion on student-athlete mental health.

