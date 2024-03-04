Boss Ladies Gala 2024

Search
by: Divine Triplett
Victoria Odekomaya, a talented photographer coming from Greenfield, along with Reema Lawal, is spearheading the organization of the Boss Ladies Gala.

Scheduled for March 15, 2024, at 6 p.m., the gala will take place at 502 East Carmel Drive in Carmel, Indiana.

This philanthropic event aims to benefit the PINK RIBBON CONNECTION, a noble cause dedicated to providing free supplies and services to breast cancer patients across Indiana.

With a fundraising goal set at $10,000, Victoria and Reema are committed to supporting the organization’s mission and making a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

For further details and information about the event, interested individuals can visit the Boss Ladies Gala website.

