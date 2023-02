Indiana News

Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors.

The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota.

Holcomb was appointed Thursday along with New Mexico’s governor.

Each governor will serve two terms.