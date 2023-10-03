2 Indianapolis hotels ranked among best in Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two popular downtown Indianapolis hotels were ranked among the best places to stay while traveling in the Midwest.

Bottleworks Hotel and Ironworks Hotel Indy were named in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards- Midwest. More than 520,000 people submitted their responses rating their travel experience.

Ironworks Hotel Indy ranked No. 5, and Bottleworks Hotel ranked No. 11 out of 15 hotels throughout the Midwest region.

Bottleworks Hotel and Ironworks Hotel are two of three Geronimo Hospitality Group hotels to be named to this list, according to a news release.

“We are honored that three of our boutique properties have earned the Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award,” said Erin McDonald, vice president of lodging for Geronimo Hospitality Group in a release. “This award is a testament to our teams at each hotel who go above and beyond every shift, every day to make the guest experience a top priority.”

