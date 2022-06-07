Coronavirus

Indiana reports 6,935 new COVID cases, 7 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The department says 6,935 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 7 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported.

Since February 2020, 1,738,843 Hoosiers have tested positive and 23,740 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana page of John Hopkins University of Medicine. A total of 19,986,907 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state says 483 Hoosiers were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,748,833 doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,782,367 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 58% of the population 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,586,161 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 532,270,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,299,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.