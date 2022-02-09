Crime Watch 8

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in residential area on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in a residential area on the northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4300 block of North Lasalle Street around 3:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 42nd Street.

Officers located two gunshot victims, both of whom were originally listed in critical condition. One of the victims was pronounced dead less than half an hour later.

No information about the victims’ identities or a possible suspect was immediately available.