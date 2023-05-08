Search
Carmel police: Few details on bank robbery

A Carmel, Indiana, Police Department vehicle. (Photo Provided/Carmel Police Department/Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police on Monday were investigating a reported bank robbery, but a department spokesman says its investigators have few details to share about the incident.

The robbery happened at a branch of Teachers Credit Union. Carmel Police Department did not share any additional information about what time or where the robbery happened.

The credit union has two locations in Carmel. One is inside the Meijer store at 1424 W. Carmel Drive, just east of U.S. 31, and the other is standalone branch at 635 E. Carmel Drive, just west of Keystone Parkway.

No one was hurt, the spokesman told News 8 by email. The spokesman said the police department will issue a news release about the robbery on Tuesday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Carmel police as 317-571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

