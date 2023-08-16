Federal judge ok’s demolition of Flora fire home

FLORA, Ind. (WISH) — A Flora house fire killed four young girls in November 2016. Now, a federal judge has agreed to the demolition of the house.

The order filed Wednesday said all parties involved agreed there was no need to continue preserving the house.

“Neither the parties nor this court have any objection to the razing of the damaged property,” the order said.

11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald, and 5-year-old Kionnie Welch, all died in the fire. Their mom and two responding officers were injured.

Soon after they died, the cause of the fire was ruled “undetermined” by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

At the time, investigators said the fire likely originated in the kitchen area, possibly behind the refrigerator. No foul play was suspected then.

The cause of the fire was then ruled “incendiary” a few months later after the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said they found accelerants throughout the house.

To this day, no official suspect has been named in the incident.

Their mom, Gaylin Rose, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her former landlords in 2018.

The trial is expected to take place in 2024.