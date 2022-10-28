Crime Watch 8

Jury finds 21-year-old guilty of murder of man found shot downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted a 21-year-old Indianapolis man for the murder of a man found under a bridge after being shot with his own weapon and beaten with a hammer during a robbery, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

Meliton Salazar, 22, died a day after police found him shot about 2:40 a.m. Oct. 9, 2019, near the intersection of West Washington Street and South White River Parkway. That’s downtown west of the White River near the Indianapolis Zoo.

Salazar had met a woman, Jacqueline Lizarraga, on the White River Trail when the 21-year-old, Fernando Bornstein, and another man began to physically assault Salazar, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

“At that time, Lizarraga first claimed that when she and Salazar met, he was jumped by unknown individuals. Through social media records, investigators discovered communication between Lizarraga, Bornstein, and Jayzn Martin, including Snapchat photos with the firearm taken during the fatal robbery,” the release said.

Lizarraga later admitted to planning the robbery with Bornstein, Andy Rosales Orellana, and another person, and to being present during the murder.

Lizarraga and Rosales Orellana have both been charged for their alleged roles in this crime. Their cases remain pending.

Martin was also charged. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to his role in the crime and three unrelated cases.

The jury found Bornstein guilty on Wednesday, and sentencing was set for 1 p.m. Nov. 28 in Marion Superior Court 27, according to online records.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears, in the release, called the crime “absolutely senseless and tragic.”