Man dies in hospital after being shot at east side apartment complex off Arlington Avenue

Man dies from injuries in shooting on northeast side

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died in a hospital late Sunday night after Indianapolis police say he was found shot at an east side apartment complex.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department didn’t identify the man, but said officers were called to the 4400 block of Jamestown Court around 7 p.m. to investigate a person shot. That’s in the Arlington Village apartments off North Arlington Avenue and East 46th Street.

Police arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died sometime later.

Officers had detained two people in connection to the shooting, but both have been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Det. Mollie Johanningsmeier at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email her at Mollie.Johnningsmeier@indy.gov.

