Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dies in Sunday night shooting on city’s south side

28-year-old man dies after south side shooting

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man dead on the city’s south side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1400 block of South Illinois Street just after 8 p.m. Officers arrived and located a man, later identified by the coroner as 28-year-old Cameron Bradley Harmon, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced Harmon deceased at the scene.

The Marion County coroner ruled Harmon’s death a homicide.

Police did not provide information on any possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Cotlen.Smith@indy.gov

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

I-465 ramp metering now set...
Local News /
Trump fined $1,000 for gag...
National News /
Pedestrian dies after hit by...
News /
Man dies in hospital after...
Crime Watch 8 /
Westsiders can get free legal...
Local News /
IU Bloomington students protest at...
Education /
There’s no such thing as...
Focus on Food Stories /
Food insecurity affects everyone
Focus on Food /