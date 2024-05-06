Man dies in Sunday night shooting on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man dead on the city’s south side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1400 block of South Illinois Street just after 8 p.m. Officers arrived and located a man, later identified by the coroner as 28-year-old Cameron Bradley Harmon, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced Harmon deceased at the scene.

The Marion County coroner ruled Harmon’s death a homicide.

Police did not provide information on any possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Cotlen.Smith@indy.gov.