Man found stabbed to death in kitchen at Marion apartment complex; suspect arrested

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man on Sunday who was found stabbed to death inside an apartment complex in Marion, police say.

Marion Police Department officers were sent to Plaza Green Apartments at 939 N. Park Ave. on a report from a neighbor that there was blood on the outside of a partially opened window inside one of the apartments.

Officers arrived and found blood on the window and in the courtyard. According to a release, a man, identified as Jeffery Hicks, was found dead with multiple stab wounds on the kitchen floor inside the apartment.

Preliminary investigation shows the suspect also tried to light Hicks on fire, according to police.

Video surveillance recovered from inside the complex showed that another person, who police say was a tenant, left Hicks’ apartment. The tenant was brought to the Marion Police Department for questioning.

After further investigation, the tenant, identified as Lamar Frankie Carter Jr., was arrested for homicide, arson, abuse of a corpse, and burglary.

The case remained under investigation. Anyone with information, contact Captain Josh Zigler of the Marion Police Criminal Investigation Division at 765-668-4417.