Person dies after shooting on Indy’s far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on the city’s far east side near Lawrence, police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive. That’s located at Postbrook East Apartments, near 42nd Street and N Post Road.
Officers located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police say the person shot was reported deceased.
Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.