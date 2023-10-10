Person dies after shooting on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on the city’s far east side near Lawrence, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive. That’s located at Postbrook East Apartments, near 42nd Street and N Post Road.

Officers located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police say the person shot was reported deceased.

Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.