Crime Watch 8

String of gym thefts, plus 2 stolen vehicles, reported at gyms on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a string of thefts at the VASA Fitness gym and neighboring Planet Fitness on the city’s southeast side.

IMPD incident reports show 28 cases of theft at the two gyms near Emerson Avenue and East Thompson Road in Indianapolis

Planet Fitness had 11 total reports of theft in the past year. Two of those reports were stolen vehicles and, in one case, a lock was reportedly cut. A representative of Planet Fitness said it was unaware of the thefts. Its corporate office did not respond by Tuesday night to News 8’s request for comment.

Vasa Fitness had 17 total cases, and two of those were vehicle thefts. Vasa issued a statement to News 8.

“We regret that these incidences occurred and are working with local authorities to provide footage to assist in the investigations. We encourage all our members and team members to use locks on lockers to secure their belongings during workouts. We are not allowed to install cameras inside of our locker rooms due to privacy laws. We also encourage members to not leave cars unlocked or items visible inside their cars.”

Some gym patrons in the parking lots of the gyms said they were unaware of the thefts but now plan to keep their keys in their pockets. Another person says he invested in a lock.

Officer William Young with an IMPD public affairs told News 8 that multiple detectives are handling the theft cases. Young shared a statement with News 8.

“There are multiple investigations going on in regards to the thefts in that area. Anyone with information is asked to call 317-327-6300 with information or they can remain anonymous by dialing 317-262-TIPS.”

News 8 reviewed the incident reports for both gyms Planet Fitness has cases going as far back as 2014, while VASA Fitness is a newer gym and cases started there in 2020.