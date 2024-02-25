Indiana charter school teacher found dead in school stairwell

A view outside East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School in East Chicago, Indiana. A teacher was found dead in a second-story stairwell of the school in the early hours of Feb. 23, 2024. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher at a northeastern Indiana charter school was found dead in a second-story stairwell of the building early Friday, police say.

The teacher was identified as Craig Jones, 47, of Gary.

East Chicago Police Department officers were called to the East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School around 6:40 a.m. Friday for a death investigation. Maintenance workers led police to the stairwell where Jones was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they learned that sometime on Thursday, Jones called a family member to say he was working late and would need a ride home. The family member arrived at the school around 10:30 p.m., but Jones never called the person or exited the building. Eventually, the family member left.

Jones was then discovered by a maintenance worker Friday morning.

Police say that while homicide detectives did investigate the scene, they do not believe foul play was involved.

News 8 has reached out to the school and the Lake County Coroner’s Office for more information.