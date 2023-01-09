Local

‘Bison loose,’ Noblesville Fire Department warns; no, wait, they’re yaks

"There are bison loose near 161st Street east of Hazel Dell Parkway. Please use alternative routes so they can be safely returned to their home," the Noblesville Fire Department said in social media posts on Jan. 9, 2023. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Fire Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — This isn’t an alert you often see from an Indiana fire department.

“There are bison loose near 161st Street east of Hazel Dell Parkway. Please use alternative routes so they can be safely returned to their home. 🦬🦬🦬,” the Noblesville Fire Department said in social media posts on Monday afternoon.

Within an hour, the fire department added to its post, “The animals have been returned to their pasture and the area is clear.”

A few minutes later the fire department added, “*UPDATE the animals are yaks and have been corralled and returned to their property by @NoblesvillePD and @HCSOIndiana

No word from the fire department who owns the large bovines.

