Body found in Wabash River

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — Conservation officers are investigating after a body was found in the Wabash River in Knox County Sunday afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday a fisherman called 911 and reported what he thought was a body in the river at approximately 12:49 p.m. Conservation officers responded and confirmed there was a body in the river.

The identity of the person and cause of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

No further information was provided.