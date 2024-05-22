Search
Death investigation underway near Northdale Lake Court

The Bacon Swamp near Northdale Lake Court. (WISH Photo/Chandler Walker)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation is underway near the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers responded to assist the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services on a report of a person down in the 5700 block of Northdale Lake Court. That is the location of the Northdale Lake Apartments on the city’s northeast side. A person was recovered from the Bacon Swamp and transported to an area hospital by medical services.

The person was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital.

Investigators did not immediately release any details on the identity of the victim or what led to the incident. According to IMPD, the incident is being treated as a death investigation.

