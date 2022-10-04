Local

FBI warns of foreign attempts to disrupt the November election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The office of Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan says it received nearly 87,000 new registered voters since the beginning of 2022. This comes as federal agencies Americans to be cautious of foreign attempts to disrupt the November election.

The FBI says several countries have promoted misinformation about the integrity of American elections.

The FBI named Russia, China, and Iran in an assessment released Monday. The U.S. government has been on high alert since Russia used social media to meddle in the 2016 election.

Intelligence officials say Russia has amplified divisive topics circulating on the internet, while China has focused more on shaping policy perspectives and Iranian operatives impersonated Proud Boys groups to incite violence against U.S. officials.

As of Tuesday, officials had not identified any credible threats to election infrastructure.

The warning from the FBI comes as Indiana volunteers guide Hoosiers to get registered to vote.

“We want to make sure everyone has the correct information in the statewide voter registration system and that they’re properly registered,” Barbara Tully, a volunteer helping Hoosiers with their voter registration, told News 8’s Garrett Bergquist. “We’re giving them our vote 411 code so they can look up candidates that are on their ballot.”

The last day to register to vote ahead of the November 8 election is October 11.