Fishers adds 7th fire station, baby rescue box

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Wednesday was a big day for the Fishers Fire Department.

It opened the city’s seventh fire station and a Safe Haven Baby Box. The boxes were designed to prevent the illegal abandonment of newborns, and it’s the first of its kind in Fishers.

Capt. John Mehling says it’s all about better serving a community that’s been good to them.

“We water programs out here. They’re always the first to invite us out, to come out and teach water rescue to their kids at the neighborhood pools, such an amazing community where neighbors know neighbors out here, which is a kind of a thing that isn’t experienced everywhere anymore. It’s kind of like that small-town feel, and this station is really a part of the communities out here versus just being a resource.”

Mehling also says the new station will help them improve response times and manpower.

The fire station is at 15109 E. 136th St., which is south of Interstate 69 about a mile east of the roundabout for 136th Street and Southeastern Parkway.