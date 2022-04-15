Local

Franciscan Trail greenway and trail system in Beech Grove opens Friday

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The Franciscan Trail, a new greenway and trail system, will open Friday afternoon in Beech Grove.

The trail is Beech Grove’s first greenway and features more than two miles of walking and biking routes through the city. The 12-foot-wide asphalt path begins at the former site of Franciscan Beech Grove Hospital, which operated in the city for nearly a century.

The trail includes four new bridges and is anchored by trailheads at Sarah T. Bolton Park, Don Challis Park, the end of Fourth Street, and 16th and Albany Streets. It also winds along Lick Creek and Beech Grove Creek.

“A greenway system through our beautiful community has been a long-term goal for decades, and I’m proud we were able to come together in a bipartisan way to build a trail that residents will enjoy for generations,” said Mayor Dennis Buckley.

The Franciscan Trail is the result of a public-private partnership between the City of Beech Grove, Franciscan Health and Franciscan Alliance, and state and federal agencies. Money for the project came from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

In March, the city received nearly $2 million from the Metropolitan Planning Organization to extend the trail for another 1.1 miles. Included in the trail extension will be areas around Beech Grove High School, Hornet Park Elementary School, and the Hornet Park Community Center.

Friday’s trail opening is set for 1 p.m. at Sarah T. Bolton Park.