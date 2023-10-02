Franklin High School English teacher named Indiana Teacher of the Year

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – The 2023-2024 school year is lucky No. 13 in the profession for an English teacher at Franklin Community High School selected as 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

The Indiana Department of Education named Eric Jenkins for the recognition Monday.

Jenkins teaches tenth-grade honors/general English/language arts, as well as Indiana University’s Advanced College Project Composition Course at the school in Johnson County, according to IDOE.

Testaments by colleagues and district leaders describe the teacher’s ability to help students take ownership of their learning in ways that develop lifelong attributes.

“Eric is the epitome of a great teacher. He is passionate about growing students and allowing them to reach their full potential,” said Franklin Community Schools Superintendent Dr. David Clendening. “This passion drives him to find instructional practices that will engage students and make the wonder of learning come alive. The students at Franklin Community High School are blessed to have a rockstar in this profession to help increase their knowledge and understanding.”

Originally from Indiana, Jenkins traveled the world while pursuing degrees in higher education and launching his professional career. Jenkins first taught at the American Christian Academy in Ibadan, Nigeria, before returning to the U.S. to teach in Alabama. He received a Master of Science in Literacy from the State University of New York to then begin teaching in Franklin.

The head of Indiana’s Department of Education has expressed appreciation for the Indiana native’s choice and the state’s fortune that Jenkins returned to his home state to expose students to skills useful beyond the classroom.

“Part of what makes teachers so impactful is their ability to help students develop the knowledge and skills they need to find their voice and make positive change in the world around them. This is something Mr. Jenkins takes very seriously,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Not only does he help students strengthen their essential reading, writing, and speaking skills, but he also prioritizes learning opportunities that help students grow their confidence, work as a team, and form their own opinions…helping them to become the best versions of themselves. Mr. Jenkins is leaving his mark on this world, from Nigeria to Alabama to New York, and we are grateful that he chose to share his passion and talents right here in Indiana.”

Jenkins will serve as an ambassador to elevate the profession and represent teachers from across Indiana at national events. The honor puts Jenkins in competition for the esteemed National Teacher of the Year Awards, to be announced in April.