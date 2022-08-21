Local

Indianapolis’ India Day Festival celebrates country’s 75th year of independence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The people of India are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their country’s independence.

People living in Indiana did so Sunday on Monument Circle with the 12th annual India Day Festival. It’s a day to foster cultural exchange between the people of India and the United States. The day incorporates the sights, sounds and tastes of India in one grand event.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says celebrations such as the India Day Festival show how diverse Indianapolis has become. The Democrat mayor said, “How much better off is Indianapolis when we can gather together as a united community of all ethnicities, all races, all colors, all peoples, all geographies? We are stronger in unity than we will ever be divided against one another.”

Hogsett went on to issue a proclamation on India’s day of independence. He stressed it’s importance to those living in their home country, those living in Indianapolis, and those who might who day call the city their home.