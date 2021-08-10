Local

Indy Ten Point Coalition, IMPD team up for public safety walk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition has teamed up with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Southeast District and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) to hold a public safety walk in the Bean Creek and Garfield neighborhoods.

A resident training session was held at Garfield Park Monday night. The walk was primarily led by people who live in the community. FOP President Rick Snyder tweeted photos during the session and gave credit to Reverand Dr. Charles Harrison for showing leadership and offering his experiences to the group.

Harrison, who is the leader of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, also tweeted it was a powerful night and people leading the walks have impacted the neighborhoods. IMPD Southeast District helped out as well. Harrison said the public safety walks will happen every Monday evening.

“I’m encouraging all neighborhoods across the city to do this in hot spot areas. It will make a difference. Do these public safety walks. Ten Point will come in and train you. It will make a difference,” said Harrison.

The Bean Creek Neighborhood Association says the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition often walks in the 29th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area and has now been without a homicide in over 305 days.

The neighborhood association said it is looking for volunteers to participate in the public safety walks.