Over 100 flights canceled Friday at Indianapolis International Airport

Travelers at Indianapolis International Airport on Dec. 21, 2022. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fifteen flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

According to FlightAware, 105 flights are already canceled for Friday. Five flights have been canceled for Saturday.

More than 3,200 flights nationwide have already been canceled and more than 1,200 are delayed.

Visit the FlightAware website for all delays and cancellations moving forward.