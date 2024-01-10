Play to illustrate historic Crispus Attucks’ 1955, state championship team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — GANGANG, in partnership with Deborah Adante & Artists, will debut a production during Black History Month depicting the remarkable journey of the 1955, all-Black Crispus Attucks High School basketball team.

The production, “A Touch of Glory,” tells the story of Oscar Robertson and his basketball teammates at Crispus Attucks High School’s remarkable journey of winning the state championship in 1955.

Their historic victory marked the first time an all-Black team won a state championship in any sport in the country.

Six years of dedicated work, “A Touch of Glory” was written by playwright Laura Town, who conducted extensive research into the time, including interviews with key figures such as the Crowe family, Bill Hampton, John Gipson, Willie Merriweather, and Halle Bryant, according to a release.

“The 1955 Crispus Attucks’ Tigers accomplished an incredible feat by advancing to and later

winning the state championship as the first Black team to ever win at that level in the country,”

said Nigel Long, Indianapolis Market Director for GANGGANG, in a release. “Their achievements required a great deal of resilience and determination, and GANGGANG is proud to partner with Deborah

Asante & Artists to help elevate Black excellence and Indiana’s historic basketball roots with this

production.”

Deborah Asante & Artists is also collaborating with educators as part of an educational outreach initiative to develop curriculum materials related to this historical period, providing schools with a tool to teach this history from a fresh perspective, per the release. The curriculum will be available for Indiana schools to download at no cost. The play will also be offered free to high school drama departments that request it.

The “Touch of Glory” will premiere with a free community preview on Feb. 9-11 and will return during All-Star weekend, with showings on Feb. 16-18. Tickets will cost $20 when purchased through Eventbrite or $30 at the door.